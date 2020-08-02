From walkability to bike- and transit-friendliness, our featured property represents an exemplary gem of the urban-village landscape.
The pristine, three-level, five-bedroom townhouse is spied on a quiet street in the popular Lynnbrook community. Despite the bucolic surroundings, you will find yourself within easy distance of both the Virginia Square and Clarendon Metro stations, as well as a host of parks, shops, restaurants and more.
All this, and you have the delights of an inviting screened-in back porch and patio, perfect to watch the seasons come and go.
Offering a wonderful combination of chic élan and warm-hearted charm, the property is a delight for daily living as well as a magnet for entertaining in style. And the convenient driveway located directly behind the home means you won’t have to seek out parking at the end of a busy day of work or play.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,199,000 by Natalie Roy of Keller Williams Metro Center.
The original property has benefited from tasteful and appropriate upgrades, including a total kitchen renovation in 2017. Updates proliferate.
After a winning welcome at the front door, let’s step inside to begin our tour. Notice the attention to detail, like the freshly refinished/re-stained hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling built-ins, plus two wood-burning fireplaces, that we will spy as we peruse the property.
Some of our favorite spaces? They include:
• The expansive living room offers a light and airy feel.
• The kitchen, touched on earlier, includes upgraded quartz countertops, Wolf cabinetry, GE appliances and an inclusive pantry that offers built-ins.
• A bonus space on the main level would work well for a variety of uses, from in-law bedroom to home office. We love the flexibility!
• The screened-in porch, also touched on earlier, offers PVC flooring and a remote-controlled fan to go with recessed lighting.
• The owner’s retreat is a delight, as are all the bedrooms. They each come with updated California closets, a true bonus.
• The lower level provides plenty of standout space to configure as you see fit, and is highlighted by a large recreation/game room for all sorts of informal enchantment.
• The lower-level bathroom is a delight, with Jacuzzi tub with heated back, heated flooring and Kohler hardware. It is a testament to the attention to detail that has gone into every square inch of the property.
Location? Is it possible to be so close to everything while simultaneously finding oneself set back in a sea of tranquility? With this home, that indeed is the case. You are just around the corner from the YMCA, and Hayes Park is nearly as close. The two Metro stations are just over a half-mile away, as are Giant Food and Northside Social.
We may live in challenging times, but challenges also include opportunities – and the opportunity to own a property that “checks all the boxes” in urban-village living certainly is worth exploring!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.