We travel to the centrally located, always-in-fashion Dominion Hills community for our exploration of this week’s feature, a property whose classic curb appeal has been complemented by a top-to-bottom renovation.
The result is a home that pays tribute to its historic provenance, but also strides confidently into the future. It’s the best of all words – a home with a suburban and neighborly vibe, yet located close to urban amenities.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $975,000 by Ann Wilson of Keller Williams Metro Center.
Stylish features abound, from the abundant hardwood flooring to the gas-burning fireplace (with lovely mantel) of the living room to built-in shelving. A generous dining/family area is perfect for entertaining (with heated flooring in the family room!), and provides access to the well-thought-out kitchen area, where there is access to the rear yard and slate patio.
Three sizable bedrooms are found on the upper level, offering flexibility and versatility (one of them would work perfectly as a home office, with marvelous views of the outdoor foliage).
The lower level features an ample family room; a bedroom with two huge windows; full bath, plentiful closet space; and even bonuses such as a built-in desk and workshop closet.
The rear yard is uncharacteristically large for Arlington, with year-round color. Perfect for entertaining or just relaxing amid your domains.
Dominion Hills puts you in close proximity to the W&OD Trail, neighborhood shopping (with a brewpub) and one of Arlington’s best neighborhood private pools. And there is easy access to D.C., Tysons, the airports, Amazon and more.
It’s a pleasure when a classic home has new life breathed into it. This is one to celebrate.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
