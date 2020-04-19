Where does our quest for the best in local real estate take us today? We head to Country Club Grove, where stylish property on Dittmar Road awaits our inspection.
Visually appealing inside and out, with an architectural design that combines the Arts-and-Crafts and American Farmhouse styles in a glorious mix, the property serves up 5,400 square feet of creative interior design spread across four levels. And whether you’re looking for high-tech or high-touch features, they all can be found in this 6-bedroom, 7-bath abode.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,830,000 by Kathy LoGiodice Fong and Matt Shepard of Keller Williams Metro Center.
As we stop to admire the curb appeal, note the solar panels (installed by Vivant Solar) on the roof. They send energy to the Dominion grid, meaning your electric bill will be offset for years to come.
(Another bonus: There are three infrared cameras at entrances, as well as a home-security system.)
Before ambling inside to begin our exploration, consider the benefits of the friendly and convenient neighborhood. You are just a block from nature trails, tennis courts and Gulf Branch Creek, set back in bucolic splendor – but just a single traffic light to D.C.
Now let’s step inside to see what awaits, pausing to admire the gleaming hardwood and appreciating the home-automatiion system that adds 21st-century versatility to a home whose design also accentuates classic warmth.
Creativity can be found throughout the main level, with high celings, custom built-ins and many other warmly crafted details. The formal rooms are standouts, while the kichen serves up elegance and features all the amenities that serious chefs will appreciate, including top-quality appliances from Subzero, Bosch and Monogram.
The owner’s retreat is the highlight of the second level, a perfect spot for a respite after a busy day of work or play. There is a sumptuous master bath, as well as pentiful closet space.
Each of the additional bedrooms offers lovely amounts of space.
The loft-like second upper level is fully finished and offers a range of possibilities, showcasing the versatility of the design. There also is abundant storage space and a full bath, here, as well.
The above-ground, walk-out lower level adds the amenity package with a huge recreation room, home theater, screned porch and the home’s final bedroom, which would work well as an au-pair suite.
The covered outdoor deck and lower terrace provide yet another opportunity to entertain friends, once the all-clear has been signaled on social-distancing.
Other bonuses include an entrance arbor, the two-car garage and, to prove no detail has been overlooked, even the mudroom is a charmer, with cubbies for backpacks and boots.
A home designed to be visually appealing while also offering grand livability is a delight, indeed. And this bedazzling piece of local real estate, in an enchanting location, can be yours to enjoy.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
