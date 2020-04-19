Our quest for the best in local living today takes us to a move-in-ready, turn-key farmhouse-style property with classic features coupled with an open personality designed to work well both with daily living and entertaining in style.
Three levels of exceptionality follow us as we explore the creatively elegant six-bedroom home. Meanwhile, the outside features a quarter-acre lot, fenced in the rear and perfect for family life. The location – set amid one of McLean’s most charming neighborhoods – puts you close to everything from shopping and dining to commuter routes.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,695,000 by Laurie Mensing of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Marvelous curb appeal gives way to a delightful, open foyer the provides direct access to main living spaces.
Highlights are plentiful; the living and dining rooms are delights, and we would mark the gourmet-ready kitchen as one of the tops in the area, with stunning quartz countertops, an eat-in area and access to the deck and the rear yard.
The family room, open to the kitchen, serves up a gas fireplace.
A bonus main-level space works well as a first-floor bedroom or office.
Upstairs, the visually arresting master retreat is a world of serenity, with glorious bath and copious closet space. There also are three additional bedrooms on this level, one en-suite and two sharring a Jack-and-Jill bath.
The lower level is home to an expansive family room, theater area, built-in bar/entertainment area and the home’s sixth bedroom, rounding out a true delight.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
