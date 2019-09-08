The Ballston community is in the midst of a renaissance, with the opening of Ballston Quarter heralding a new era. And this week’s featured property is emblematic of the opportunities that await.
A four-level townhome featuring more than 1,800 square feet of living space, the property showcases a cool elegance, with upscale accoutrements and easy living. Plus, there is parking (always a bonus) and access to all the best of the urban-village corridor – restaurants, shops, public transit, even the farmers’ market on Thursdays.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $783,000 by Kathy Fong and Matt Shepard of Keller Williams Metro Center.
Accessed via an enchanting courtyard, the first impressions of the property are top-notch. And as we tour the home, note the attention to detail. From the gleaming hardwood flooring to the light-filled rooms with a colorful pallette, there is much to enjoy.
The main level is home to the ample living room, plus a comfortable dining room and the stunning, eat-in white kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and pale-grey ceramic flooring.
An added bonus on this level is the private screened-in porch, a perfect spot for your morning coffee before the start of a day or work or play. A half bath is found on this level, as well.
The first upper level offers a bedroom plus a light-filled loft area, perfect as a home office (or conversion to a second bedroom). There also is a Jack-and-Jill bath.
The uppermost level features the sun-drenched owner’s suite, with volume ceilings, a newly renovated bath, generous closet space and a private sunroom.
But wait ... there’s more! The walk-out lower level features a recreation room with wood-burning fireplace, a half bath and, as yet another surprise, French doors leading out to the Georgetown-style patio.
It is, in sum, a superb opportunity.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
