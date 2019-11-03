Three levels of exceptionality, coupled with a glorious and verdant exterior, await us as we explore this week’s featured property.
Set on 1.74 acres in the Canterwood community of Great Falls, the warm and welcoming colonial is in move-in condition, and will impress with notable architectural detailing, amply proportioned rooms and marvelous traffic flow.
Updates proliferate, from the eat-in kitchen to the Ultra master bath. All this, and you can entertain on the brick patio as you enjoy the rear yard with its curved, custom brick garden walls.
The home currently is on the market, listed at $1,150,000 by Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Frontal curb appeal is excellent, and gives us a taste of what will come as we begin our online exploration. And it all begins in the welcoming foyer, with the large living room (with herringbone flooring and a grand Palladian window) to our left and the expansive dining room to our right.
The kitchen area is a delight, designed to exceed the expectations of the top chefs among us and featuring not only a center island but also a casual-dining area that walks out to the rear deck and, thence, to the canterwood terrace for al-fresco dining.
The stunning Great Falls Room, with arched fireplace, is a showstopper, and the library, with an author’s-corner fireplace, will provide the perfect backdrop for reflection and relaxation.
The sumptuous master retreat soars toward the heavens from its perch on the second level, with exceptional closet space and the aforementioned Ultra bath, which will bathe you in luxury.
Three additional bedrooms and a lovely playroom/studio area are found here, as well.
The walk-up lower level features a large recreation room; multi-purpose space for exercise, hobbies and more; a full bath; and plentiful storage.
The level rear yard is just right for Kennedy-style touch football or an outdoor soirée.
Set in a marvelous location, this is a home that hits all the right chords. Don’t delay; take a look and make it yours today!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.