This week’s featured property offers the rare opportunity to own a home in Vienna’s historic Windover Heights community – and when that superb location is combined with a showstopper architectural standout like this custom Arts-and-Crafts delight, it is a winning combination, indeed.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,850,000 by Lou Sagatov of RE/MAX West End.
Constructed by Sagatov Associates in 2005, the home features an impressive curb appeal, being set back and a large expanse of lawn separating it from the street. Inside, three levels of exceptionality and nearly 7,600 square feet of interior space await our inspection.
High-gloss accoutrements are found throughout the home, which was built to be equally at home for daily living and entertaining in style. Highlights abound on the main level, from the striking family room (with fireplace) to the superb chef’s-caliber kitchen space with breakfast area adjacent. The formal living room features a wood/gas fireplace; the dining room can entertain a crowd; and there is a spacious study with French doors.
The master retreat is the highlight of the upper level; it is the perfect respite from a hard day of work or play, featuring a separate sitting area, spa-style bathroom and copious closet space.
Three additional bedrooms – each with an en-suite bath – can be found here, as can laundry facilities.
The homes fifth bedroom is found on the lower level, along with a grand recreation room (with wet bar) and home theater, rounding out a visually appealing and supremely functional abode.
Why not make it yours?
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
