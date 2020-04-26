Our travels in search of the best in local real estate this week take us to a one-of-a-kind contemporary located on a quiet shared drive along (but set well back from) Georgetown Pike.
On the market for the first time in a quarter-century, the 1980s layout is remarkably up-to-date, with open spaces and marvelous traffic flow. Creative amenities include a turret rising two levels, a magnificent floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace in the living room, and plentiful built-ins for books or objets d’art.
Nestled amid tall trees and featuring lovely landscaping, the exceptional home represents an architectural gem at a marvelous price point.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $929,900 by Mitchell Schneider of McEnearney Associates.
Three levels of exceptionality totaling more than 3,600 square feet of living space await our inspection, ringed by wraparound deck areas and a back-yard terrace perfect for a summer barbecue.
The open foyer is our first stop, providing a fitting introduction to all that awaits.
To our immediate right is the ample (but warm-hearted) formal living room, with fireplace. The dining room, located toward the rear of the home with access to the side deck, offers space for family supping or a candlelight soirée.
In the center of all the main-level action is the open and airy family room/kitchen area, truly a standout of contemporary design, with a separate breakfast area in the turret. Also on this level is a bonus bedroom with full bath, adding to the versatility.
Upstairs is a marvelous master retreat, with separate sitting area in the turret, a lovely master bath and plentiful closet space. Two additional bedrooms here share a bath.
A nice recreation room with wet bar is found on the lower level, along with the laundry area and two-car garage.
It’s a chance for contemporary living in a bucolic setting – the perfect combination!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
