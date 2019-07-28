This week’s featured property offers the rare opportunity to own a home in Woodland Acres, a community savvy buyers know is not to be passed up.
Set on more than a third of an acre of lushly landscaped grounds, the home is bathed in privacy and serenity, while inside, upgrades and expansions through the years have created a retreat that is high on versatility and on livability.
Plus, you’re close to all the amenities of Arlington and McLean.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,195,000 by Christine Rich of Long & Foster Real Estate.
From the moment we are welcomed at the front door and escorted inside to begin our exploration, we’re treated to a modern, open floorplan with an expansive view that takes the eye all the way to the rear of the home.
Some of the highlights we will see:
• The kitchen is a showstopper, nicely renovated with top-of-the-line appliances, plentiful storage space and access to the casual breakfast room and lovely family room.
• The main level is home to a standout master retreat, a perfect space for relaxing after a day of work or play. Two additional bedrooms are found here.
• Bonus alert: The lower level is home to not just another en-suite master bedroom, but also a large recreation room that offers walk-out access to the rear yard.
• We’ve saved some of the best for last – a two-story addition with large windows and natural light, this bonus space currently is in use as a gym but would provide a backdrop for any number of uses, from children’s play area to art studio to an additional bedroom (there is a full bath).
The home offers four separate heating/cooling systems for maximum convenience and efficiency, plus there is a whole-house standby generator powered by natural gas – meaning you’ll never be “in the dark” on the off chance power goes out.
The rear yard features an extraordinary set of delights, adding to the overall ambiance.
Inside and out, this is a treasure, ready for you to make it your own. Well worthy of consideration.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
