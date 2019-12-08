ON THE MARKET: A world of opportunity awaits
A tremendous opportunity is represented by this week’s featured home, a late-1920s-era Cape Cod in the heart of Westover that provides exceptional and spacious living spaces across three levels coupled with a private, fenced rear yard.
The home itself is a delight, but it’s the location that steals the show. You are within walking distance of Westover Village, library, Overlee pool, the farmers’ market and the new elementary school slated to open in 2021.
Add into the mix an open floor plan, plentiful natural sunlight and warmhearted appeal, and the home deserves an A-plus grade.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $874,900 by Rob Ferguston of RE/MAX Allegiance.
The exterior hints at the charms that await, but visitors will be surprised by the depth of the home’s footprint, which serves up a large square footage.
Both the living room (with stone fireplace) and dining room are standouts, while the kitchen is lovely and is open to the dining room.
Two bedrooms, including the master, are located on this level, and a sunroom with walk-out access to the rear yard rounds out the main-level charms.
Upstairs is a large space, with walk-in closet, that would work well as a bedroom, artists’ retreat or any myriad other uses. You’ll love the versatility.
Downstairs, a large family room is complemented by a home office and the home’s final bedroom, with nearby bath. Should the mood strike, this space could be turned into an invigorating in-law/teen suite. Laundry facilities are here, as well.
Bonuses? The baths are renovated, the wood flooring on the main level sparkles, showcasing the attention to detail in this wonderful abode.
