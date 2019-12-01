Our quest for the best in local real estate this week brings us to a slice of New England in Chain Bridge Forest.
A recently-updated charmer from the 1990s, the home showcases elegance throughout, making it perfect for entertaining as well as daily living.
Meanwhile, the location is hard to top – you are set back in a world of rarified style while being close to everything from D.C. and Tysons to Bethesda and Amazon’s HQ2.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,895,000 by Richard Dale and Beckie Owen of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Following a welcome on the charming porch and after taking the opportunity to admire the delightful curb appeal, we are ushered inside to find a layout that is decidedly forward-thinking.
Our first stop is the soaring, elegant, marble foyer, setting the tone for all that will follow during our exploration.
The living room is amply proportioned and offers a fireplace as well as access to the rear deck, while the dining room is ready to entertain at the holidays or any time of year. Each offers great moulding and lovely natural sunlight streaming in.
The kitchen is a standout, with everything ready to exceed the expectations of the serious chefs among us. Quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances add to the élan, and the separate breakfast area leads us to the large family room, with cathedral ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling stone (gas) fireplace, windows on three sides and access to the deck.
(Tucked away off the main traffic flow is a wonderful home study, perfect for some cerebral ruminations.)
Upstairs, the master retreat is the central attraction, with tray ceiling, sitting area, two custom walk-in closets and a new bath. Three additional bedrooms, plus laundry facilities, are found here.
The lower level, which walks out to a covered deck, features a large recreation room (with fireplace), bedroom, exercise area and plenty of storage.
A whole-house generator provides peace of mind.
New England has never looked so lovely as it does in Chain Bridge Forest. Go take a look, and you will come away convinced.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.