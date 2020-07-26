Our ambles and rambles to bring you the best in local real estate today find us in the always-in-fashion Berkshire Oakwood neighborhood, a bastion of stylish architecture and bucolic living that also offers easy proximity to the East Falls Church Metro station.
Our featured property represents the best of all worlds – constructed in 2005, it offers a modern take on daily living, perfect for entertaining in style. But the design also is a superb homage to those (like us) who are aficionados of classic Craftsman architecture.
From the wraparound front porch that welcomes visitors, to the coffered ceilings and custom wainscoting that show the attention to detail lavished on the home, this is a showstopper ready to exceed expectations at every turn.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,639,000 by Dave Lloyd of Weichert, Realtors. An open house is slated for Sunday, July 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Although we mentioned it just two paragraphs ago, we must return to the extraordinary wraparound porch, which accentuates the creative curb appeal of the property while also giving a hint to the exceptionality awaiting inside.
Having been welcomed inside – where we can enjoy design elements like the 3-inch hardwood flooring and charming window seats – let’s begin exploring the open-concept design.
The living room and dining room were conceived to provide seamless possibilities for entertaining, while the stunning island kitchen provides custom white cabinetry, a breakfast area and walk-in pantry. A home run in each instance.
The adjoining family room is anchored by a gorgeous fireplace, while the handy mudroom connects (via a covered verandah) to the detached garage for easy unloading.
The first upper level is home to the well-appointed owner’s retreat, featuring a fireplace, dual closets and sumptuous spa bath.
Three additional bedrooms are located on this level, one en-suite and two sharing a buddy-bath.
A versatile second upper level offers a creative layout that would work well as a treetop bedroom, playroom, media room or (perfect in the current environment) private home office.
The daylight lower level is highlighted by a sweeping recreation room, perfect for movie nights and game-playing, and has the added advantage of an au-pair suite.
Parks and shopping are close at hand, and the home is well-situated no matter what your mode of travel or where you may desire to go.
If you are desiring the charms of yesteryear in a home that is striding confidently into the future, here is one to put on your must-see list.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
