Its current owner loves this one-year-old Springsteet Development showplace, but a transfer out of the area means it has come on the market, in pristine condition and with amenities galore.
Located within walking distance of Westover Village and Lee-Harrison Center, the Craftsman-inspired home is visually appealing from the outside, while inside, three levels of enchantment are awaiting our inspection.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,625,000 by Betsy Twigg of McEnearney Associates.
Of the many impressive features, perhaps it is the focus on distinctive details that allows this home to stand out from the pack. From the extensive wainscoting and mouldings to the custom window treatments, it’s a property that exudes warmth combined with elegance – from the curb appeal all the way through the fenced rear yard with its mature trees and landscaping.
Main-level traffic flow is open and airy, with room sizes being proportional and the color scheme charming. Highlights on this level include the chef’s-caliber kitchen with quartz countertops, center island and butler’s pantry, and the family room with a coffered ceiling and gas fireplace. A den could work equally well as a main-level bedroom.
Speaking of bedrooms, the centerpiece of the upper level is the sumptuous and relaxing master retreat, with plentiful space, spa-style bath with soaking tub and plenty of closet area.
Three additional bedrooms are found here, one en-suite and the other two sharing a bath. Laundry facilities also are here.
The lower level serves up an expansive recreation room, additional bedroom, gym and bonus spaces.
Add it up, and the home is a visual treat with amenities galore. Well worthy of consideration.
