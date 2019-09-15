Our travels to digest the best in local real estate this week take us to the Tara-Larchmont community of 22205-land, where an exceptional all-brick Cape Cod awaits our inspection.
Constructed in 1941 and featuring several quality additions, the home offers what we’d call Norman Rockwell-caliber living – both the charming interior and the delightful 8,700-square-foot lot showcase classic style while also striding confidently into the future.
Amenities are many, and the location is perfect – providing easy access to the urban-village amenities of Arlington, yet being set back in a world of rarified splendor.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,085,000 by Dave Lloyd of Weichert, Realtors. An open house is slated for Sept. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.
There are many standouts to enjoy during our exploration. Let’s pick out of a few of the best of the best:
• The formal living and dining rooms offer tasteful paint finishes; charming curved archways; a brick-surround, wood-burning fireplace (living room); and handsome hardwood floors.
• The kitchen is a knockout – updated, expanded and remodeled and ready to exceed expectations of even the most exacting of chefs. There’s an adjacent breakfast room, sumptuous family-room addition, as well.
• A main-level bedroom, also part of an addition, works equally well as a den, and serves up an exposed-brick wall and glass-paned door accessing the patio.
• The highlight of the second level is the owner’s retreat, a bucolic space with hardwood flooring, vaulted/cathedral ceiling, Palladian window, walk-in closet with California Closet custom built-ins, and high-end spa master bath remodeled by Case Design/Remodeling. Two additional bedrooms are found on this level, as well.
• Downstairs, the amenities continue with a flexible space that offers options ranging from play room to exercise room. A guest room with full bath en-suite can be found here.
The exterior is a standout, with a number of flagstone patios, extensive hardscaping, picket fencing and gorgeous mature plantings.
Add it up, and this is a stunner ready to exceed expectations every day of the year. Norman Rockwell would most certainly approve.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
