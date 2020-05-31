In all the many (many!) years we have been reviewing homes, the sought-after community of The Reserve in McLean has never let us down. Every single home profiled has been a standout.
That streak continues with this week’s featured property, an exceptional, elegant and stately all-brick colonial set high on 0.85 acres with a southern exposure. Glorious design and attention to detail ensure exceptional living, and guests will be wow’ed from start to finish as they enjoy 7,300 square feet of sun-drenched living space.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,295,000 by Tania Hosmer of Keller Williams Realty.
Our story begins as we note the tall evergreens lining the driveway entrance and mature trees and manicured lawn that frame the glorious curb appeal, all giving us hints of what awaits as we are welcomed inside to start our inspection.
It all begins in the exuberant foyer and its creative staircase, with the large formal living room (with gas fireplace and marble surround) to our right. The embassy-sized dining room sports a modern chandelier and casement windows for grand views of the rear yard.
The kitchen area is positioned strategically, and has everything a serious chef would need, from top appliances to plentiful prep space. There also is a separate breakfast area, and you have access to the large deck, as well.
The soaring-ever-upward family room serves up a corner fireplace, vistas over the side and rear yards and further access to the deck. Meanwhile, there are additional bonus main-level spaces, perfect for a multitude of uses.
Upstairs, the master retreat is a study in refined luxury, with copious bedroom space, a large sitting area with access to a private balcony, plus plentiful closet space and a sumptuous bath.
Three additional bedrooms are found here, as are a bonus area, laundry facilities and an overlook with rear staircase taking you down to the family room.
The walk-out lower level is a treat, with large recreation room, home gym, media room (with fireplace), the home’s final bedroom and both bonus and storage space. A wet bar/kitchenette is perfect for entertaining.
All this, and it’s located in one of the area’s most sought-after communities. And it could be yours!
