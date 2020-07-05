Our quest for the best in local real estate enters the second half of the year with a stunning new home from Artisan Builders, which long has been acclaimed for its exceptional design.
Located in the always-in-fashion Rokeby Farms community of McLean, the Modern Farmhouse architectural style successfully combines classic elements with forward-looking elegance. Inside and out, the property is creative, and with more than 7,700 square feet of interior space, you have marvelous opportunities both for daily living and for entertaining in style.
All this, and you are just 10 minutes from the District of Columbia while having equally easy access to Tysons and the McLean business district.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $3,950,000 by Jack Shafran of Yeonas & Shafran Real Estate.
The reaction of everyone in our office upon viewing the exterior was, “now that’s different!” You’ll feel the same way – it has a very individual sense of style about it, one we found very pleasing.
As we begin our exploration, note the attention to detail from top to bottom. Soaring spaces mix with stylish accoutrements, and the beauty of nature is brought indoors with walls of windows and other amenities.
Some of our favorite accessories include the oak-barn doors and hardware in the gallery, and the stained-beam ceilings in the two-story Great Room and the kitchen. Each of the three fireplaces (one double-sided gas and two masonry) adds to the overall ambience.
Of the many showstopper spaces that vie for our attention, we’d highlight the aforementioned Great Room, along with the Lobjovich-designed kitchen that manages to be equal parts exceptionally functional and truly stylish.
A main-level owner’s retreat is an added bonus, featuring a Cove lighted ceiling.
Three en-suite bedrooms (with walk-in closets) and a loft area comprise the upper level, and there is access to attic space, as well,
The spacious lower level is highlighted by a media room and exercise room.
Creative and charming, this is a home in a great location, ready to stand the test of time. Why not make it yours?
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
