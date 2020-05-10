Details, details, details. When it comes to luxury real estate, the focus on quality and attention to detail never go out of style.
This week’s featured property showcases that attention to detail inside and out. Set high on a hill with its quarter-acre-plus grounds featuring wonderful old-growth trees, the lovely and lively home features Williamsburg-inspired elements and three levels of exceptional living spaces.
From the hand-selected lumber to the oversized Tudor Rose brick to the TLC lavished on the home by C.Dod Landscaping, it is apparent every need has been anticipated and taken care of. And the location puts you close to Potomac Overlook Regional Park, Marcey Park and the Donaldson Run pool.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,250,000 by Carole Schweitzer and Sarah Race of Weichert, Realtors.
Understated elegance is the mantra as we begin our exploration of three levels of living space, creatively laid out to promote both daily living and entertaining in style.
After a warm welcome on the porch, we find ourselves in the large living room, which like the rest of the main-level spaces includes tall Anderson 400-series windows and oak-hardwood flooring, along with Adams trim for door and window casings. Skylights backlight the gas fireplace.
The dining room offers vistas of the rear and side yards as well as easy access to the central kitchen. From there, we head to the large family room, with the home’s second gas fireplace.
Adjacent to the two-car garage is a deep pantry, another sign of the home’s versatility.
Up the oak-treaded, custom-balustraded staircase we go to the second level, where four bedrooms and a large laundry room (with skylights) await us.
The highlight is the master retreat, which offers copious space, a sitting area, large windows and large walk-in closet. The master bath completed in marble. It is the perfect respite after a busy day. Three additional bedrooms complete this level.
Downstairs, the sense of airiness continues with high ceilings and large windows providing plentiful natural sunlight. Here you will find a large recreation room and three additional spaces that will work well as bedrooms or for quite a few of your other uses.
The rear yard is home to a large patio area with seat wall, a potting/storage shed and children’s treehouse, all easily accessed via two sets of French doors from the rear level.
Designed to be both comfortable and elegant, the home (constructed in 2018) may be newish to the neighborhood, but has already earned pride of place and is well worth your consideration.
