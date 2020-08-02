The phrase “center-hall colonial” is a good and accurate description of the elegance of our featured property. But as an exploration will reveal, this home – located in the heart of Lyon Village – offers so much more.
From its tip-top location to the amply proportioned interior that works well for daily living or for entertaining, the pre-war home has been a standout of the community for generations. Yet at the same time, it has its feet planted firmly in the 21st century, ready to accommodate formal and informal living.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,695,000 by Sheri Grant and Ruth Boyer O’Dea of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Magnificent plantings frame the classic lines of the home’s front, serving up an outstanding curb appeal and hinting at the attention to detail that has been lavished on it. The painted brick, oversized dormered windows and winding walkway are a testament to sophisticated elegance coupled with warmhearted charm.
Classic features remain, including the original hardwood flooring, while the updates have been designed to complement all that came before. It’s worked out exceptionally well.
The well-proportioned foyer is our first stop, leading to the ample living room that serves up a granite fireplace surround, custom shelving, oversized windows and French doors that will take you to the family room. It’s a flexible space at home with any type of soirée.
Another pitch-perfect delight is the dining room, while the all-white-and-stainless eat-in kitchen (updated just this year) is both a visual treat and a functional workhorse.
The family room, touched on briefly above, is a sunny standout and leads to the raised porch overlooking the rear yard.
Two upper levels combine to provide five bedrooms and three full baths, with the centerpiece being the owners’ retreat. The second of the upper levels offers a bright space that will work well as a bedroom or in any of a variety of configurations, from home office to artist retreat.
(Showcasing the details, it’s worth noting that both the master bath and a hall bath offer beautiful tile and lighting to go with high-end Moen fixtures and towel warmers.)
The lower level is home to a large recreation room with the home’s second wood-burning fireplace. There also is another brand-new full bath and mudroom, as well as a two-car garage.
The location can’t be topped; you are on a quiet street just steps to Clarendon and its many shops, eateries and transportation arteries. Lyon Village Park and its many features (playground, tennis and basketball courts among them) also is close by.
This is the type of home that, even from before stepping inside, evokes that classic times of years gone by, while hinting at some surprises along the way.
In both counts, it exceeds expectations, admirably so.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.