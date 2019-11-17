Autumn is a marvelous time for home-buyers across the local area, and this week’s featured property provides a grand opportunity.
Set in the centrally located, quiet Spy Hill/Boulevard Manor community, you are just minutes from everywhere you want to be – while enjoying a markedly close-knit neighborliness.
From the impressive curb appeal to the creative and airy interior, this home is beckoning to its next owner, and is ready to provide a wonderful backdrop for daily living and entertaining in style.
The property currently on the market, listed at $920,000 by Ann Wilson of Keller Williams Realty.
Before embarking on our interior tour, it’s worth thinking about the neighborhood for a moment. Here, you have easy proximity (a 25-minute walk or quick bike ride) to both the Ballston and East Falls Church Metro stations. Plus, you are close to Upton Hill Regional Park, Bluemont Park, the W&OD Regional Trail – and are just minutes away from exceptional shopping and dining. All this, and major commuting routes are close by, too.
The home’s yard has received evident TLC throughout the years, and is designed to provide year-round color both in the front and in the rear, which you can enjoy from the large deck.
A classic exterior gives way to the formal entry, where we begin our exploration. Notice the attention to detail throughout – this is a home that has a classic provenance but is ready to serve as a centerpiece of 21st-century living.
Some of our favorite spots:
• The large formal living room offers wood flooring, an attractive wood-burning fireplace and a large picture window.
• The updated kitchen is a standout, ultra-sleek and ready for the serious chefs among us, with custom wood cabinets, marble counters, an island and high-end appliances.
• The kitchen opens to the grand deck and fenced yard.
• Three ample large bedrooms are found on the main level.
• Downstairs, a lovely family room features a wood-burning fireplace with plantation shutters, plus a full bath and space for a home office.
As visually appealing as autumn foliage, this home is ready for you to make it your own. Jump right in!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
