From its neighborly charms to its central location, Arlington’s Ashton Heights neighborhood has been a beacon of serenity for more than a century.
This week’s featured property offers the chance to own a home that combines classic charm (the property dates to 1929) with updates that have infused it with 21st-century elegance.
Set on a 9,400-square-foot lot, the home offers glorious gardens augmented by an ample yard. Inside and out, it is a place to recharge and enjoy the finer moments of daily living, while also offering an enchanting background for entertaining in style.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,575,000 by Ruth Boyer O’Dea of Boyer O’Dea & Grant, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
It’s time to beat the heat by stepping inside and exploring the domains, which incorporate more than 3,760 square feet above ground plus 750 finished square feet on the lower level.
Entering from the vintage covered front porch, one is greeted by a spacious foyer with push-button light switches. The living and dining rooms can be formal when occasion calls, but are comfortable for everyday living and hosting soriées throughout the year.
The main level extends to the kitchen, office, laundry/butler’s pantry with generous built-ins, and, enchantingly, the sky-lit family room opening to the rear sundeck.
The upstairs area has five bedrooms and two full bath, and is highlighted by refinished hardwood flooring and practical built-ins. And as lovely as this level is, we’d wager that the treetop-level attic bedroom one level higher will be the one everyone aspires to!
The lower level is home to recreational spaces, room for a home office, a third full bath, future wet bar connections, and five amazingly capacious storerooms (totaling 400 square feet) with built-in shelves.
In back, the lovely two-story carriage house (new 2013) with full bathroom is ideal for a home business or studio, and has potential as a separate rental (ADU details upon request). The ground level is specially architected for simple conversion to 1- or 2-car garage. The upper level is spacious, quiet, and bright, with cathedral ceiling and skylights.
The gardens and yard are easy to care for, with well-established perennials, stately English boxwoods and majestic willow oak trees. The lawn is unusually spacious, perfect for play or relaxing.
And, as mentioned at the beginning, Ashton Heights is a community that has never gone out of fashion. It’s a slice of perfection, ready for your arrival!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
