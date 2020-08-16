Few opportunities exist to own real estate in Arlington that dates to the 1800s, but our special feature this week indeed fits that bill.
And yet there is much more beyond historic provenance, as this property has benefited from a number of updates and additions that augmented the classic lines with complementary features.
All this, plus there is an extraordinary garden and a picture-perfect location with easy access to parks, playgrounds and the East Falls Church Metro station. Improvements abound, with a new roof, newer A/C units and newer kitchen accoutrements among them.
Impressive from every angle, it’s a classic home that is striding confidently into the future.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,349,500 by Archie Harders of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Charming curb appeal and a welcoming covered entry are our first indication of the charms that await as we begin our exploration. As we tour, you will even spy some delights that are original to the circa-1880 home, such as the French doors between the living room and parlor that emphasize hand-blown glass.
Some of our favorite spaces and features include:
• The wrap-around portico, which overlooks the garden area and provides protection from rain and snow, adds the perfect ambiance to the property.
• The kitchen/family room combination is a standout; the kitchen is designed for the serious chef but doesn’t fall short in terms of elegance, with granite countertops, newer appliances and custom cherry cabinetry.
• The master suite is a delight, with vaulted ceiling. Its bath is a showplace, with skylight, custom cabinetry, marble flooring (and shower) and clawfoot tub.
• All told, there are five bedrooms. with the one on the third floor versatile enough to be used as a home office, study, teen retreat or craft room. It is flexibility personified.
• The finished basement has many features, including an au-pair/in-law suite with separate entrance.
• Bonuses like a wood-burning fireplace with stainless-steel liner and a built-in china cabinet with glass doors in the parlor add to the enchantment.
• A garden shed is a nice bonus, perfect as we segue from discussing the interior and move to the exterior.
Having explored the domains, let’s turn our attention to the diverse, mature landscaping, conceived by a master gardener and featuring a stunning weeping-cherry tree and other impressive specimens, including two cut-leaf Japanese maples and a coral-bark maple.
Conceived as a year-round garden, plantings range from forsythia and hydrangea to Japanese wisteria and ornamental grasses. There is even a glorious herb bed, and no chemicals or pesticides have ever been used.
Commuters have it easy; in addition to the Metro station, Interstate 66 and other prime routes are close at hand. Meanwhile, there are tennis courts, wooded parkland and a destination playground at the end of the cul-de-sac, and additional sports and park amenities across the street.
The opportunity to own a classic property that is ready to exceed expectations in a 21st-century world is certainly rare in the local area. Well, here one is – and it’s well worth consideration!
Articles are prepared by the Sun
Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.