Our travels for the best in local real estate this week bring us to McLean, where a delightful charmer with a modern flair awaits our inspection.
Set just north of Route 123 amid bucolic splendor, the Craftsman-infused delight in turnkey condition offers modern living in a central location – with amenities throughout the home.
Outside, where the pretty street provides a sense of serenity and mature trees offer privacy; there is a glorious deck with Ipe flooring; while the large, level lot provides enough space for a future pool!
And commuters will love the location, being just two traffic lights to D.C. via the George Washington Memorial Parkway.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,200,000 by Linda French of McEnearney Associates.
Built nearly a decade ago, the stone-and-Hardiplank is decidedly forward-thinking, with modern features that reflect current design techniques and trends. And yet classic elements are not left out, as the home features antique beams, copper gutters and hand-finished oak hardwood flooring.
Three levels of enchantment, including the walk-out lower level, are laid out for our inspection. As we amble through the first level, note the attention to detail and the easy traffic flow, making this property perfect both for entertaining and daily living. Along the way, you will spy four fireplaces, two wet bars and two laundry areas in addition to such amenities as solid doors, Groehe fixtures and extensive moulding.
On the main level, the charms are plentiful. We salute the living and dining rooms for their ambiance, the chef’s-caliber kitchen for its amenities, and the family room for its exuberance. A library is an added touch.
The master retreat on the upper level is the highlight of six bedrooms spread across the home.
It’s a bewitching property, ready for you to call it your own.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
