Crafted with care and featuring more than 6,600 square feet of sophisticated elegance within the confines of the Town of Vienna, this week’s featured property is a testament to home-building done right.
The Arts-and-Crafts style is always in fashion, and our featured property benefits from exceptional styling, just perfect for 21st-century living. The location – close to commuting routes, dancing, shopping and more, and just steps to Westwood Country Club – is hard to top.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,945,000 by Mona Khorrami Banes of The Alliance Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
With 10-foot ceilings and wonderful traffic flow, the first level is an entertainer’s dream, with custom millwork, extensive trim, hardwood flooring and wide hallways adding to the ambiance.
Standouts are plentiful, starting with the living and dining rooms that straddle the entry foyer. Each is elegant.
The kitchen area occupies a prime spot, with top-quality accoutrements and a large center island. It flows seamlessly to a breakfast area and then the exuberant family room, with fireplace, custom ceiling and access to the deck.
A private bonus room would work well as a study or main-level bedroom.
Speaking of bedrooms, the owner’s retreat and four additional en-suite bedrooms are found upstairs. Each is a testament to good taste, with the master bedroom offering glorious closets and a sumptuous bath area.
Downstairs, the 55x20 recreation room with wet bar serves up opportunities. An exercise room and additional bedroom are found here, along with plenty of storage space.
Add it all up, and you have a marvelous home in a perfect location. It’s an opportunity to cherish!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.