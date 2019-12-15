The holiday season is upon us, and there could be no better present than a glorious, pristine Craftsman-style home set in a fantastic location.
Wait, we can make this present even better: Not only is the home set on an lot of nearly 14,000 square feet – huge for Arlington – but it also is home to while kidney-shaped pool with waterfall out back, ready to provide enchanting entertaining when warmer weather makes its eventual return.
The home, built in 2006 by Great Jones Development, is located just 1.2 miles from the East Falls Church Metro station and provides exceptional living opportunities across three levels.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,899,000 by Denny
Kaydouh of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Extraordinary curb appeal hints at the delights that await as we begin our exploration. And with winter’s chill starting to creep into the area, there is no time to dawdle – let’s step inside, warm ourselves with a hearty greeting and peruse the surroundings.
As we explore, note the fresh paint and newly stained walnut hardwoods, plus new carpet on the lower level.
The layout is decidedly 21st-century: open, light-filled and welcoming. The focal point of the main level is the large family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, while offering walk-out access to the expansive screened-in porch. A true showplace.
The dining room is large enough to welcome holiday revelers, while the kitchen (with adjacent breakfast area) will be a gathering place as well as a spot for serious chefs to get to work.
Tucked off the main traffic flow is a versatile home office.
The master retreat occupies its own private area of the second level, with marvelous vistas, plentiful space, a sumptuous bath and dual walk-in closets.
Three additional bedrooms are found on this level, one en-suite and the others sharing a bath.
The lower level is a standout, with a large recreation room (with bar area and wine cellar) plus two bedrooms (either or both of which could be used for a variety of other purposes as desired). There also is copious storage space here.
The pool area is a delight, creative and elegant. Plus, the property has extensive bonuses, from the central vacuum and generator to the irrigation system. The professional landscaping is also a delight, rounding out a home that truly can be said to have it all.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
