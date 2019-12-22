Our travels to find the best in local real estate land us in the always-in-fashion Bellevue Forest neighborhood, where a custom new home with exceptional craftsmanship awaits our inspection.
With glorious curb appeal, the home celebrates style with four levels of pristine formal and informal living spaces, all set on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Arlington’s premier single-family communities.
Placed on a large (12,600-plus-square-foot lot) and featuring more than 7,100 square feet of interior space, you have more than enough room in which to enjoy the finer things of life.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,449,000 by Taylor Chamberlin and Brad Chamberlin of McEnearney Associates.
Nestled amid mature trees and custom landscaping, the home has been designed for 21st-century living with an open and airy floorplan and copious quanities of natural sunlight streaming in. Marvelous hardwoods and four gas fireplaces, along with custom trim, accentuate the elegance of the abode.
Some of our favorite spaces:
• The formal living and dining rooms are versatile and ready to accommodate both daily living and entertaining in style.
• The eat-in kitchen is designed both for gourmets and serious chefts, with top-notch appliances, plentiful (and lovely) cabinetry and a center island. From here, you have access to the deck (which offers the opportunity of being screened in, should you desire).
• The family room is exquisite.
• Of the seven bedrooms, the highlight among highlights is the master retreat – a space designed to promote relaxation and reinvigoration.
• The bonus second upper level offers a cornucopia of opportunities.
• The walk-out lower level includes two additional bedrooms, a theater room, gas fireplace, optional wine room and plus tremendous storage.
Visually appealing and set in picture-perfect locale, this might make the best holiday gift (to yourself) you’ll receive this year!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
(1) comment
If this were a real news blog there would be an editorial about what Arlington County will be like in 2029, when few small homes remain and the workforce and middle class will have to commute 50 miles to and from the County.
Time to launch a major telework program now, before the County is a traffic nightmare, starting about 2025.
