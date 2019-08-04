The creative team of Asta Homes is responsible for this week’s featured property, a stunning custom Georgian colonial set on a prime lot of more than a half-acre in the Oliver Estates community of Great Falls.
Focused on luxury in every detail, the architectural design features an open floor plan with custom detailing throughout three levels of sumptuous living.
Open and airy, the home is perfect for daily living, while also providing a marvelous backdrop for entertaining in style.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,749,000 by Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate.
The charms begin as we are ushered into the dramatic grand hall, with a showplace decorative domed ceiling.
The formal living and dining rooms feature rich mouldings and architectural picture windows.
Chefs will adore the top-caliber kitchen, with an adjacent breakfast area, and this space moves seamlessly to the sun-drenched, two-story Great Room, which offers up floor-to-ceiling windows, a coffered ceiling and fireplace.
Occupying its own serene space on the main level, a large bedroom provides everything one might need after a busy day of work or play. This space also would work well as a library.
Upstairs, the sumptuous master retreat boasts an elegant tray ceiling, separate sitting area, copious closet space, a dressing area and an Ultra bath.
Three additional en-suite bedrooms are found on the upper level.
The spacious lower level is the perfect place to entertain guests, with a large recreation room (with wet bar), media room and another en-suite bedroom with plentiful closet space.
The location is hard to top, as it’s within walking distance of the Great Falls Village Centre. And yet you are set back in a world of serenity and luxury.
Visually appealing and thoroughly versatile, this is a property that should be on everyone’s “must-see” list.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)738-2521.
