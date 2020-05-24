Three levels of exceptionality await our inspection in this week’s featured property, with a not-to-be-beat location in the sought-after McLean community of Linganore.
With nearly a full acre of verdant surroundings and backing to Scott’s Run Nature Preserve, the custom home is a testament to elegance. And with more than 5,200 square feet to explore, there is copious room both for entertaining and family living – and with a deck and pool area out back, it’s sure to delight all ages.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,399,000 by Joan Shannon of McEnearney Associates.
Easily accessed via the Capital Beltway and Georgetown Pike, this home with such a strategic location is nonetheless set back in a world of enchantment and bucolic splendor.
From the moment we are welcomed inside the soaring foyer, the creative design makes its appearance. To our left is the home library, to our right the dining room, with the formal living room overlooking the rear domains.
An open kitchen and the adjacent, soaring family room (with fireplace) provide access to the rear deck, while one wing is given over to the sumptuous master retreat. A sun room rounds out this level.
Upstairs, three bedrooms and some marvelous vistas over the main level are found, and downstairs, a large family room (with fireplace), home gym, fifth bedroom and even a hot tub are found.
Inside and out, the home is a shining example of elegance and excellence. Make it yours!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
