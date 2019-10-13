Standing proud amid verdant landscaping, our featured property is a glorious custom Sekas Homes property that evokes all the classic styles of eras gone by, while providing its owners with the best in forward-thinking 21st-century living.
With the wrap-around porch establishing a peaceful, easy feeling, and with elegance throughout as we explore three levels of exceptionality, the home has made its mark, and will prove equally adept both at daily living and entertaining in style.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,489,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Featuring large rooms and filled with natural light, the home will enchant from the moment you step inside.
Here are a few of our favorite spaces and places along the way, as we take a look at more than 4,400 square feet of interior space:
• The two-story foyer with its effervescent curved staircase provides a fitting welcome, and this area is flanked by the large living and dining rooms.
• The kitchen is a true standout, perfectly proportioned with top-quality appliances and plenty of work space. A morning area is adjacent, offering walk-out access to the rear deck.
• The grand family room offers vistas over the rear yard as well as its own fireplace.
• Located off the main traffic flow, a bonus space would work well as a library or a bedroom suite, showcasing the home’s versatility.
• The upper level is highlighted by the master retreat, with a large bedroom area (with elegant ceiling) supplemented by a grand bath and two walk-in closets.
• Three additional bedrooms are found on this level.
• Centerpiece of the lower level is the club room, a glorious, 45x25 recreation space with fireplace, refreshment center and its own lower-level entry.
• The lower level also is home to an exercise room, office/play area, hobbies space and plenty of storage space.
The lushly landscaped, 0.83-acre lot provides ample opportunity to enjoy the bounty of nature throughout the year.
It is, in sum, the quality one would expect from Sekas Homes, in a community that is close to everything but is set back in a world of rarified luxury.
A worthy choice, indeed – truly one worth considering.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.