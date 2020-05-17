This week’s custom property sprang from the creative team of Dean Design and sits on a large (0.7-acre) lot in one of McLean’s most desirable communities, just a short walk to Scotts Run Park.
Three levels of exceptionality await our inspection in a home that successfully blends features to accentuate daily living, while also serving as a backdrop for grand entertaining.
Factor in the lovely patio area that takes you to the pool, and you have a home that rockets off the charts in both functionality ... and fun.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,899,000 by Casey Margenau of Casey Margenau Fine Homes and Estates.
Keeping in step with the community with its whitewash birch, real-wood shutters and side-load garage, the home offers a marvelous curb appeal that hints at what awaits inside as we prepare to enjoy more than 6,100 square feet of living space.
We are welcomed inside the lovely, open foyer with its light-birch hardwood flooring and black-walnut inlays, and begin our exploration with a turn one way into the large and welcoming formal living room (with fireplace) and the other direction into the charming home library.
The dining room is located at the rear of the home, featuring copious space and marvelous bay-window vistas over the rear yard.
The open kitchen is ready to meet the challenges put before it by serious chefs, supplemented by top appliances and custom cabinetry, and this space opens to the large family room with its own fireplace.
Upstairs, which is accessed by two staircases, the master retreat is a delight, occupying the entire rear of the home and featuring a lovely fireplace in the bedding area, a separate area that works well as a sitting room, plentiful his-and-hers closet space and a glorious bath area.
Three additional and well-proportioned bedrooms can be found on this level, one en-suite and the other two sharing a bath.
The walk-out, daylight lower level is highlighted by a large recreation room, ready to be set up an any number of ways to best achieve the informal-living needs of the family.
Also to be found here are a number of bonus spaces that would work in a variety of set-ups, with one room offering the home’s final fireplace.
Outside, the festivities proliferate via the lovely pool area, and as the home backs to trees, you are guaranteed a premium and private experience.
The location is hard to top, providing you with easy access to McLean, Tysons and all the lies beyond, while being set back in a world of rarified luxury, untroubled by the hubbub of the comings and going across Northern Virginia.
In sum, it is a standout. Enjoy!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients. For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.