Those who have been around the local area for a while can recall, with joy, trips to Evans Farm Inn for sumptuous lunches or dinners. Ah, good memories!
In a more recent era, the Evans Farm property in McLean was transformed into a lovely enclave of exceptional homes, and our featured property is no exception.
A four-level townhome whose more than 6,700 square feet of interior space are in move-in condition, it is a property that is ready for you to put your own personal stamp on. And whether your goal is a home that fits well for entertaining in style or daily living – or both – this is a spot for you.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,585,000 by Laurie Mensing of Long & Foster Real Estate.
An impressive curb appeal sets the tone for all that will follow, and special touches proliferate, from the hardwood flooring and plantation shutters to the recessed light and marvelous patio out back. It’s a slice of Georgetown transplanted into a perfect Virginia locale.
After a welcome in the expansive foyer area, we begin our exploration of the first-level domains, which include ample (but human-scale) living and dining rooms.
The kitchen area occupies a strategic place in the heart of it all, with a center island, butler’s pantry, breakfast room and access to the enchanting family room. The patio area is close at hand.
Upstairs, the stylish master retreat offers a wonderful sleeping area, two walk-in closets and a showstopper bath.
Three additional bedrooms are on this level, and one floor higher, an 855-square-foot loft area is a bonus space waiting to be designed as you see fit. Perhaps an exercise area or a spot for artistic inspiration?
The lower level is home to an exceptional recreation room with wet bar, plus media room and several flex-space areas.
All this, and the location puts you close to everything from McLean’s central core to Tysons to D.C. Yet you are set back in a rarified world of enchantment. What an opportunity!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
