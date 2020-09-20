Our final profile of summer takes us to the always-in-fashion Cornwell Farm community of Great Falls, where estate homes set on large lots proliferate.
And this week’s property is decidedly among the standouts.
Set on more than 5.5 verdant acres and featuring French-estate style, the home serves up embassy-sized rooms, primed for entertaining on a major scale, with striking features and abundant natural sunlight throughout.
And yet the human scale also is accentuated, with marvelous features and seven wood-burning fireplaces to make things cozy.
And for those seeking a refuge from the current situation (and whatever the future may bring), the home features two offices, including one with a private entrance, offering flexible work space and the opportunity to run a business from home.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,399,000 by Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate.
From the moment we are welcomed into the two-story foyer with its twin floating staircases and lovely chandelier, the features tumble upon us, one after another, as we explore the various rooms. Some of our favorites:
• The formal living room and its adjacent conservatory are prime examples of well-thought-out elegance, from rich crown moulding and hardwood flooring to French doors.
• The dining room presents a formal face, with a dramatic marble fireplace, chandelier and two sets of French doors, while the butler’s pantry has a floor-to-ceiling china cabinetry.
• The kitchen, updated in 2018, is ready to exceed the expectations of serious chefs, with the adjoining morning room offering walls of windows overlooking the pool area and providing access to the al-fresco terrace.
• The two-story family room offers a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, Palladian window wall and wet bar, while the paneled library has walls of millwork and built-in bookshelving.
• The upper level is comprised of two private wings separated by a dramatic walkway landing, with the exuberant and generously sized master retreat occupying its own space and three additional bedroom suits (with adjacent family area) occupying the other.
• A casual-living area, au-pair suite and office/den/exercise room are among the highlights of the lower level, which also provides copious storage space.
• Two separate two-car garages are a versatile touch.
Add it up, and this testament to gracious living is ready to become yours!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
