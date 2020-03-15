Spring is approaching, and our quest for the best in local real estate takes us to a sumptuous new property in Great Falls.
Set on 0.7 acre and offering exuberant French-inspired design features, the 7-bedroom, 7.5-bath home is designed to offer showplace living, from the open floor plan to the 12-foot ceilings on the main level. Gleaming wide-plank hardwood floors are found throughout, with the elegance accentuated by custom millwork.
No detail was overlooked, and the locale is hard to top, set amidst a world of rarified luxury but close to the Great Falls Village Centre.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,650,000 by Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Our exploration begins with a welcome in the two-story foyer, which highlights the sense of architectural drama that will follow us along our tour.
A coffered ceiling and French doors are found in the living room, while an elegant chandelier is a delight in the formal dining room. Meanwhile, the kitchen is designed to be ready for anything a serious chef might desire.
The sun-drenched Great Room lives up to its name, highlighted by a stunning wood-burning fireplace.
A main-level office and bonus bedroom round out this part of the home, and now it’s up to the second level we go, where the showstopper master retreat awaits our inspection with an elegant tray ceiling, separating sitting area with Juliet balcony, Ultra spa bath and oversized closet and dressing area.
Five additional bedrooms are found on the upper level, three en-suite and two sharing a buddy-bath.
The lower level is home to a multi-purpose recreation room, along with a playroom, exercise area and wine closet.
Perhaps the greatest attribute of this new home? That no detail has been overlooked. And it’s all waiting for you to call it your own.
