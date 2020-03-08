Nearly a half-million dollars in renovations has been lavished on this week’s featured property, a sumptuous abode in the Town of Vienna that celebrates elegance from the custom front garden to the resort-style swimming pool (with cascade waterfall) out back.
Add to the mix grand living spaces, and you have a three-level home just right for entertaining in style, but also perfect for daily living. And the state-of-the-art “smart-house” technology is designed for ease of living and peace of mind.
Plus, you have the bonus of a friendly, hometown locale – you might run into Vienna’s mayor at the supermarket, or a Town Council member along the W&OD Trail.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,395,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
From the moment we enter the grand foyer, the enchantment begins. To our immediate left is the large living room, with the formal dining room (with tray ceiling) behind it. The kitchen/casual dining area is a visual masterpiece with everything a chef could desire.
The step-down family room has marvelous vistas and a brick fireplace, while the tucked-away library is a true bonus.
Upstairs, the master retreat stands tall, with two custom walk-in closets and a glorious bath. Three additional bedrooms are found here.
The lower level is home to an extraordinary club room (with wet bar), plus an exercise room and walk-up access to the showplace rear yard, where further excitement awaits.
It’s waiting: Go take a look!
