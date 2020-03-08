Our quest for the best in local real estate this week brings us to a superb property set on two lots totaling more than 60,000 square feet (1.38 acres) in the always-in-fashion Riverwood community.
Aptly described as an Arlington Heritage property, the home is virtually unique for its classic 1950s styling coupled with an amount of exterior space that is so very rare for close-in living.
Add to that the ability to live in an enclave of just 55 homes – all zoned R-20 (Arlington’s largest lot size) – and set between Windy Run Park and the Potomac River.
The neighborhood is home to custom properties that retain their individuality while all being tied together by features such as the Kwanzan cherry trees that turn the neighborhood into a bouquet of pink each springtime.
And while the interior is a delight, it is the exterior that offers so many additional opportunities. It is a world of opportunity, all in a sea of tranquility with nearly every neighborhood street culminating in a cul-de-sac.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $3,400,000 by Susan Joy of Long & Foster Real Estate.
The stone home features six bedrooms and seven baths overlooking the landscaped grounds, and special touches proliferate:
• The embassy-sized living and dining rooms are ready to host a soirée any time of year.
• The kitchen is visual treat and is ready to exceed expectations.
• Glorious wood paneling can be found in the kitchen, office/study, family room (a delightful and grand space) and several of the bedrooms.
• The lower level is home to three of the bedrooms, each with an en-suite bath, plus a recreation room and access to a large deck overlooking your domains.
• A second lower level proves the versatility of the property, with a billiards rooms and workshop.
Accessibility? You are minutes from downtown Washington the Kennedy Center, the D.C. waterfront and Georgetown, and have easy access to the Chain, Roosevelt, Key and 14th Street bridges as well as Interstate 66 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.
Having two lots represents an opportunity to invest in Arlington land that is likely to appreciate over time.
Opportunities like this are rare indeed, so do not delay – this one is worth putting atop the to-do list.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.