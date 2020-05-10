Our perpetual quest for the very, very best in local real estate this week takes us into a Kesswick-built mansion with that has seen more than $1.5 million lavished on expansions, upgrades and dazzling appointments alone.
From the extraordinary living spaces to the dazzling appointments, the home – featuring more than 7,100 square feet of living space set on a 0.83-acre lot nestled close to the most scenic portion of Old Dominion Drive – is a testament to elegance, and will provide a fitting backdrop for lively entertaining as well as sumptuous, yet still warmhearted, daily living.
Meanwhile, the focus on technology gives you a showplace that is state of the art.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $3,590,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Hand-placed mosaics of marble and granite as well as delicate squares of onyx are among the features, which also include glistening chandeliers surrounded by soaring promenades, architectural lighting, incredible frescoes and craftsman-infused signatures throughout. It is a home that is both forward-looking and steeped in the classic traditions of the past, all just 2.5 miles from the many amenities of Tysons.
There are far too many features to list in our limited space, but the home is a stunner from the moment you are welcomed into the grand foyer with its glorious, curved staircase. Every room on the expansive main level (including the rear deck) works in harmony with the whole, from the soaring Great Room to the charming author’s library. The kitchen will be the envy of every chef!
Upstairs, the master retreat occupies an entire wing, with a dramatic cathedral ceiling, separate sitting room, glorious closet space and a sumptuous bath. Three additional bedrooms can be found here, as well.
And as an added bonus, the lower level is incredibly versatile. It could be arranged as informal living space, or an in-law’s domain. Either is a perfect ending to a glorious property.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
