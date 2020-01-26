Those of us who have had the opportunity to tour Charleston, S.C., come away amazed at the elegance of the classic properties dotting the landscape.
The creative team at Premier Homes has re-created the stylishness of that bygone era in our featured property, which offers three levels of exceptionality connected by an elevator, set on a pristine lot in a sought-after neighborhood with easy connections to both McLean and Falls Church.
From the double-sided fireplace to sumptuous master retreat, this new-in-2018 home was designed to ensure modern living in a classic motif – and it succeeds exceptionally well.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,149,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Highlights are many and run the gamut, all beginning with the gracious portico that ushers us into the two-story receiving room, with domed ceiling and classic circular staircase that is flanked by the large formal living and dining rooms (each with decorative ceilings).
Some of our other personal favorites we spied along our investigation:
• The glorious family room, with beamed ceiling and the aforementioned double-sided fireplace that leads into the screened-in porch, a great spot to watch the seasons change from one to the next. From here, you have walk-out access to the high-gloss deck and, thence, down to the expansive yard.
• The chef’s-caliber kitchen, with a gathering area and separate morning room. Versatile and welcoming.
• A bonus main-level room works wonderfully as either a bedroom or home office.
• The master retreat is the standout of the second level, providing a Zen-like state of serenity. The compound includes a raised decorative ceiling, separate sitting room with fireplace, access to the upper screned-in porch and a showstoper bath that includes heated floor, oval soaking tub and steam shower.
• Three additional large bedrooms round out the second level, accessible by either of two staircases or the elevator – your call!
• Marvelous opportunities await on the lower level, including rec room, game room, exercise room, safe room, wet bar and two additinal bedrooms.
Put it all together, and you have a property paying homage to the past while also offering the perfect backdrop for 21st-century living. A winner!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
