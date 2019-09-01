This week’s featured property offers an extraordinary opportunity to own a classic Country Club Hills home and turn it into your own forward-thinking abode.
Sitting gracefully on a landscaped knoll, the white, painted-brick home is found on a no-through-street and a cul-de sac for serenity and privacy.
Built in 1955 – as the postwar Baby Boomer was gathering steam – the home showcases large formal rooms (with hardwood flooring) that were designed for entertaining in style.
Before beginning our interior exploration, it is worth spending time focused on curb appeal. The home is wonderfully situated, with a large expanse of lawn and flowering plants that wend their way down to the sidewall area.
And now, on to the interior space, where we’ll pick out a some highlights from the many this home serves up:
• The oversized kitchen, with a skylight, was also ample enough (then and now) to prepare a seven-course dinner.
• The original home later was augmented by a large sun porch – a place of retreat on summer evenings, where family members could relax and enjoy al-fresco dining or a barbecue on the flagstone patio.
• The main level also offers a master suite with a private, full bath, plus two additional bedrooms that share another full bath.
• The lower level is spacious and bright, with English windows and plenty of recessed lighting. A second fireplace makes it the perfect gathering place for a movie on cold winter nights. A second room with yet another full bath appeals to au-pairs or can be used as a teen suite.
• A custom stone wall near the back of the yard optimizes privacy but also makes an interesting feature wall that could accommodate a stunning water feature or verdant floral life.
• An extra-large two-car garage is a “wow” factor, great for a huge workshop as well as storing vehicles.
This home will be sold as-is and is offered for sale at $1,150,000, listed by Mark Middendorf of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
