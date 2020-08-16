Our travels to explore the best of local real estate this week take us to a hill at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in McLean, where we approach an all-brick home sitting serenely behind double-iron security gates.
With attention to detail evident at every turn – from the newly finished hardwoods to the sunny disposition to the five fireplaces we will spy on our tour – the home was designed to exceed expectations both for daily living and entertaining in style. And with a lovely swimming pool, gazebo and hot tub out back, the living truly is easy.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,885,000 by Fouad Talout, Pascale Karam and Jack Spahr of Long & Foster Real Estate.
We find ourselves welcomed as we ascend a double-brick staircase with iron railing, leading us to the exquisite front door with tall Palladian windows above – it is the most impressive of welcomes!
As you enter the foyer, a formal dining room sits to your left and a formal living room to your right. Two large, neatly placed bay windows give the home symmetry from the outside and ample light from within. Each room is equipped with intricate crown moulding, stunning hardwood floors and its own exquisitely detailed marble gas fireplace.
Beyond the foyer stands the family room, where high ceilings open to the upper hallway above. Nearly-floor-to-ceiling windows topped in Palladian style provide the room vivid light. A wood-burning marble fireplace warms the room, and double glass doors lead to the home’s outdoor oasis.
Overlooking the swimming pool and adjoining both the family room and dining room is a gourmet kitchen. A bright and spacious separate breakfast area is situated adjacent, and also overlooks the pool.
Also on the main floor are a pair of spacious offices, each with large windows, perfect for working from home.
Features of the incredible outdoor space include a beautiful swimming pool with diving board and automatic pool cover, a Jacuzzi hot tub, a grassy area, wrap-around Trex deck and a gazebo with ceiling fan to cool down those hot summer barbecues. A poolhouse with a full bath and shower, and the same brickwork to match the home, gives the estate a consistent look.
Upstairs is the private and spacious owner’s suite, anchored by a gas fireplace with inset and marble surround, flanked on either side by floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves, giving the room a cozy and comfortable ambiance.
The suite also includes a huge walk-in closet/dressing room, and separate smaller walk-in closet. The large air jet spa bathtub has a waterfall spout and a large private window above that overlooks vast greenery. A separate shower and sauna make this a true space for luxury and wellness.
The home’s lower level features a large L-shaped recreation area with full-sized windows, ample room for billiards and other game tables or lounge spaces, a corner wet bar, and a walk-out door to the adjoining yard.
A home theater with 12 ultra-comfortable leather reclining seats is complete with a large viewing screen and equipment with remote-controlled settings, all conveying with the home. A lower-level bedroom, fitness room and two full baths round out this level.
Impressive in every detail, this is a home that proffers elegance coupled with a warmhearted nature, in a pitch -perfect locale.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
