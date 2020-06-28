Elegance and graciousness are the watchwords as we explore our featured property, a glorious, French-infused estate set on a lovely hilltop for maximum serenity.
Whether exploring the nearly 7,000 square feet of marvelous interior space or enjoying the manicured open flat lawns (featuring a waterfall), the highlights of the home cascade one after another. It is, in sum, the perfect spot both for daily living and entertaining in style.
Constructed on a 1.84-acre lot in 1995, the home is substantial without being showy, elegant while still warmhearted. Amenities range from cathedral ceiling in the family room to the chef’s-caliber kitchen.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,725,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Up the circular driveway we got, noting the exuberant curb appeal that hints of what waits inside. The strength of the architecture stands tall.
With so much to explore, let’s focus on the special highlights. But don’t fail to notice the upgrades galore around every corner.
Spaces we particularly appreciate:
• The formal living and dining rooms are welcoming, perfect for entertaining in style.
• The kitchen is a showstopper, with large island, walk-in pantry and morning room offering sliding-glass doors out to the patio (which serves up a custom retractable awning).
• The soaring family room features a fireplace, and the sun room provides shimmering walls of glass overlooking the domains.
• The main-level master suite has been redesigned to feature a spa bath and 16-foot walk-in closet.
• The upper level serves up additional bedrooms and a private hub for study or quiet reflection.
• The lower level is perfect for entertaining, and features a private entrance via the garage. There is even a vintner’s bar down here.
Creatively elegant and set back amid an aura of serenity, this one is a keeper.
Opportunity awaits!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.