The Hastings Estates community of McLean is the destination as we continue our quest for the best in local real estate, where a stunning colonial with modern flair awaits our inspection.
Featuring custom amenities (and a long list of upgrades), the home is primed to be a bastion of upscale living both inside and out, while also welcoming guests with a decided élan.
From the stone fireplaces and the decorative iron railings inside to the multi-level stone walkways of the exterior, the home stands above the rest as it marches confidently into the future.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,775,000 by Tania Hosmer of Keller Williams Realty.
A marvelous curb appeal tees us up for an invigorating interior inspection. As there are simply too many features to highlight, we’ll pick out a few of our best-of-the-best spaces:
• The entrance and portico is elegance personified, setting the tone for all that is to come.
• An exquisite fireplace with matching stone riser highlights highlights the family room.
• Elegant paint and lighting and three spacious full-size windows are the hallmark of the dining room, while the living room offers a vaulted ceiling and modern chandelier..
• The kitchen/breakfast area is a testament to elegance and versatility, ready to exceed expectations.
• Highlighting the first upper level is the master retreat, with natural sunlight streaming in and a sleek look, along with a grand bathroom, two separate dressing areas and copious closet space.
• Three additional bedrooms and laundry facilities highlight the first upper level, while a further bedroom suite is found on the second upper level.
• Downstairs, a Great Room, home theater, wet bar, exercise/workout room and the home’s sixth and final bedroom take center stage.
The large and inviting all-stone patio (with matching wall enclosure and seating area) is sure to be a centerpiece of al fresco entertaining when the warmer months arrive, and as there are far more standout features than we are able to spotlight, you are invited take a look and explore for yourselves.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
