Our quest for the best in local real estate this week leads us on a scenic road trip – we travel to the vicinity of historic Old Town in Alexandria for something completely new.
It’s a neighborhood built by EYA directly on the Potomac River called Robinson Landing, which couples an incredibly convenient location (you can walk to just about everything) with top-of-the-line amenities.
Our featured property showcases the attention to detail that has been lavished on the endeavor.
Featuring four levels that include a loft area with glorious rooftop terrace, the home is designed both for high-gloss daily living and for entertaining in style.
There even is a two-car garage, which as every resident of the Old Town neighborhood knows is worth its weight in gold.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,899,000 by Nancy Perkins of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
First, a word or two about Robinson Landing. The amenities are extraordinary, featuring 24-hour staffing, concierge service, a resident lounge, onsite market and restaurant, pier . . . even a dog spa. Everything has been accounted for.
The interior layout of our featured home is creative. The main level is highlighted by the open living room/dining room/kitchen area, which is both visually stunning and fully versatile.
One level up is the large owner’s suite, with copious walk-in-closet space and a lovely bath. A second bedroom is found here, as well.
The top level is given over to the loft space, with an interior lounge and the aforementioned rooftop terrace providing views of Alexandria’s historic provenance. (It’s a reminder of “Mary Poppins” in some ways!) There also is a bedroom and full bath here, as well.
The lowest level features a lovely study and access to the garage.
A modest monthly HOA fee unlocks access to all the amenities that come with this very special property.
We don’t often venture outside of Arlington for our properties, but we hope you’ll agree – this one is a pleasure trip, indeed!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
