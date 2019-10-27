It was in December 1935 that the inaugural edition of this newspaper rolled off the presses. And perhaps among the first subscribers was the family that moved into what was then a brand-new colonial standout on North Glebe Road in the Waverly Hills community.
Through the ensuing years, the home was handled with TLC, and today can offer you four levels of beautiful, updated exceptionality and a glorious deck area, situated on a quarter-acre, verdant lot in a friendly neighborhood with access to top-quality schools and proximity to Ballston Quarter and all of Arlington’s urban-village core.
Pre-war construction with a modern flair? That’s a recipe for success!
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,129,000 by Sally Webster of McEnearney Associates.
Shielded from the street by large trees, the exterior hints at the graciousness that awaits within. After a warm greeting, we are ushered inside to enjoy our exploration.
The center-hall style never goes out of style, and there is a surprise: To our right off the foyer is an exceptionally large living room, with fireplace. This space leads us to the comfortable family room, with windows on three sides to spotlight your domains.
A nice dining room and updated kitchen occupy the other half of the main level, and from there we can walk out to the 23x14 wood deck to enjoy the rear yard.
The first upper level includes a master retreat with bath and cedar closet, plus two additional bedrooms and a bonus second side deck situated above the main-level family room.
One more level higher, we find bonus space that would work very well for bedrooms or a host of other options.
Downstairs, there is a large recreation room with corner fireplace, plus HVAC and laundry facilities and access to the wooden patio and delightful rear yard. The flexibility is a plus.
There is garage space for two vehicles; one of the garages currently is in use as a workshop (with A/C).
The fenced, sunny yard is great for romping with pets or gardening up a storm, showcasing a delightful property with extraordinary opportunities.
Do not delay; make it yours today!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.