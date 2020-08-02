Our quest for the best in local real estate this week takes us to a luxurious and grand – but truly warm-hearted – property in the always-in-fashion Great Falls community of Colvin Run Mill.
Featuring a brick exterior on a lush and landscaped lot, with 8,000 square feet of interior space providing plenty of “ooh’s” and “aah’s” as we explore, the home is set on a quiet cul de sac yet offers proximity to shopping, restaurants, libraries and venues from the Great Falls Village Centre to Tysons Galleria.
Perfect both for daily living and entertaining in style, the property currently is on the market, listed at $1,899,000 by Dianne Van Volkenburg of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Curb appeal is impressive, and we are welcomed into the home via a stunning two-story foyer with glorious staircase and marvelous chandelier, setting the stage for all that will follow as we explore the open floorplan.
Highlights are many, so let’s zero in on some of the best of the best:
• The open and bright family room offers a coffered ceiling, fieldstone fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Sure to be a crowd-pleaser and hub of daily living.
• The kitchen area is a delight, designed for the gourmets among us and featuring plenty of prep area, top-quality appliances and a lovely breakfast area.
• Upstairs, which is accessed via either the main or a back staircase, the owner’s suite is a study in refined luxury, with fireplace, plentiful closet space and a sumptuous bath. Four additional bedrooms are found on this level, two en-suite and two sharing a buddy-bath.
• The marvelous walk-out lower level has been designed for entertaining, with plenty of room inside and out. It serves up a club room, media room, wet bar/kitchen with bar seating, a wine closet with custom shelving and large wine fridge, exercise room and even an in-law suite with full bath.
• The expansive deck overlooks the private woodlands, offering up a true sense of serenity.
Bonuses? The oversized three-car garage is a solid plus, and the home features a 25K generator to keep the power on at all times.
A delight on all counts, so do not delay – put this on your to-do list today!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
