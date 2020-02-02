Remember when winter was synonymous with a quiet local real-estate market in the local area? Not any more: The market remains rock-solid, and given the recurring lack of inventory, every home that becomes available is given a close look by prospective purchasers.
This week’s featured property is the case of a Cape Cod that has stood tall in the always-in-fashion Cherrydale community since its construction in the 1930s. Not one to rest on its laurels, the property – just minutes to D.C. – has been gorgeously expanded with an exquisite addition.
The result is a property that combines a classic provenance with a forward-looking persona, perfect both for daily living and entertaining in style.
The property currently is on the market, listed $1,375,000 by Jane Joy Morrison of Geneva and Jane Real Estate, Keller Williams Realty.
Stylish curb appeal and a welcoming front porch set the tone for all that will follow as we explore the domains. Ten-foot ceilings on the main and upper level provide a sense of airy comfort.
A word first about the aforementioned expansion. It includes a sumptuous master suite with two walk-in closets and showstopper, spa-like bath. Laundry facilities were added nearby.
The main level has been expanded to include a huge family room with walkout to a gorgeous screen porch overlooking the tiered patio and extensive landscaping.
A cook’s kitchen with an eat-in table deserves many superlatives, and has easy access to the direct-connect gas grill in the rear.
Back to the classic original part of the home, where you will find a lovely living room (with gas fireplace) formal dining room, additional bedroom and bath(perfect for guests or a multitude of other uses, showcasing flexibility).
Many more highlights await perusal, so why not make an appointment to take a tour and see how a stylish home from a bygone era is ready to meet today’s needs with substance and flair.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.