What a marvelous opportunity: This week’s featured property is a two-story unit at Gaslight Square, located between Rosslyn and Courthouse and close to all the action of both Arlington and the District of Columbia.
With contemporary styling and direct elevator access, the property is visually appealing and offers all its features close at hand. And the amenities are astounding, from the dual master bedrooms to your own private rooftop terrace with TV and built-in bar.
And even more bonuses: There are two garage spaces and a large storage room in the garage included.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,625,000 by Eric Kutch of McEnearney Associates.
Vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, a custom wall unit and a loft space are among the amenities we’ll spy as we tour the nearly 1,900 square feet of interior space.
After being whisked up via elevator, we turn right to the open-living area, where the large living room and adjacent dining room and gourmet-infused kitchen are found, along with the spiral staircase up to the second level. On the other side of this level, the unit’s first master retreat is found.
Upstairs, the loft area provides a lovely vista over the main level, and the second master suite, with large closet and full bath, can be found. There also is access to the terrace here.
Perfect for those who want the delights of urban-village living with special features and a great location, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Go take a look today!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
