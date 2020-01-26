The guiding principle of Spring Street Development founder Dave Springberg has been to find the right lots in the right locations, then grace them with high-quality homes that create, maintain and accentuate a human scale of modern living
That mantra has been played out exceptionally well in a new property that combines tradition with forward-thinking creativity, set on a quiet, neighborly street yet close to parks and the Lee-Harrison Shopping Center.
The result is a Thomas French Architects-designed three-level colonial with a cornucopia of modern twists, with a large, flat rear yard, ready for a barbecue or impromptu pizza party for the soccer team – in a location that long has been sought out by discriminating local buyers.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,995,000 by Betsy Twigg of McEnearney Associates.
Where to begin? Let’s start with some traditional elements, which set the tone of understated elegance that will follow up on our exploration
The covered porch provides a fitting welcome, and the classic foyer is flanked by the ample (but not outlandishly so) dining room to the right and living room to the left.
Each is ready and prepared to host soirées ranging from intimate to expansive.
(The living room is ideal for any number of uses, from den, music room and library – the versatility is refreshing!)
The kitchen occupies a strategic position at the rear of the home, with center island and walk-in pantry. The adjacent morning room opens to the landing and thence takes us to the rear yard.
The large family room, which is open to the kitchen/morning room ensemble, offers a wood-burning fireplace and lovely vistas over the rear yard.
Tucked away at the front of the home is an ample space designed as a study, but offering enough room (and bath) to be more than comfortable as a main-level bedroom.
Speaking of bedrooms, the master retreat is the highlight of the upper level, with large bedding area with tray ceiling; sumptuous master bath; and ginormous (we may have just invented a word there) walk-in closet.
Three additional bedrooms are found here, one en-suite and the other two sharing a buddy-bath. Laundry facilities are conveniently located on the second level, to boot.
Downstairs, the recreation room is large and offers walk-up access to the rear yard. There also is an exercise room and the home’s final bedroom, with full bath.
The oversized, two-car garage is yet another bonus – perfect for sports-equipment storage.
It’s a home that offers flexibility and was designed to pamper everyone who steps inside – and succeeds enchantingly!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
