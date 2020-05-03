We travel to the close-in Dover Crystal neighborhood for our exploration of this week’s featured property, a classic split-level brick home that benefited from tasteful and extensive renovations bestowed in 2018-19.
Set on a lot of more than 9,000 square feet and serving up 2,350 square feet of interior space, the home showcases an airy floor plan where all the pieces come together in perfect harmony. And the rear yard is an oasis of serenity.
Plus, the location – less than a mile from Lee Heights Shops and not much further to the amenities of Lyon Village – puts you close to everything from local schools and parks to major commuter routes. And those who love bicycling, walking, jogging or running will appreciate the bucolic surroundings.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,089,000 by Natalie Roy of Bicycling Realty, Keller Williams Metro Center.
From the gleaming hardwoods to the two gas fireplaces to the quality finishes throughout, this is a home where TLC has been lavished.
A few of our favorite spaces:
• The living room is filled with natural light and offers the first of those aforementioned fireplaces.
• The nicely proportioned dining room gives you access to both the sunroom (with slate flooring) and the welcoming rear deck.
• The kitchen is a standout, with large center island, new granite countertops and top-notch appliances. (There’s an extra refrigerator and freezer on a lower level that conveys, too.) The kitchen area also provides pass-through access to the sunroom.
• This being a split level, you will find four bedrooms in total – three on the upper level, the fourth on the first lower level. Each offers plenty of space.
• A lower-level recreation room provides space for informal fun, and offers the second gas fireplace.
• The home has benefited from $10,000 in custom window treatments and shades, adding to the ambiance.
• Storage is plentiful throughout, with a separate, unfinished storage space on the lower level.
When summer arrives and social-distancing rules are eased, the rear yard will be a marvelous spot for entertaining, rounding out an exceptional opportunity.
Well worthy of consideration.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.