Our travels for the best in Arlington real estate this week bring us to the tucked-away Townes of Ballston community, where you are set back in a world of private elegance but are just steps to Ballston Quarter, Metro and all manner of urban-village amenities to enjoy.
An all-brick townhouse featuring four levels of living plus two underground parking spots, the home is topped by a glorious, 225-square-foot deck – a “sea of tranquility” from which you can enjoy the evolving landscape all around.
All this, plus a low quarterly HOA fee provides wonderful amenities, and you are guaranteed a turnkey existence in an environment that couples charms with urban amenities.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $895,000 by Carol Temple of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
Everything has been thought of to provide easy living, from the versatile layout to the two-zone HVAC that keeps you comfortable while being environmentally conscious. And our exploration begins as well take the lush, landscaped brick path leading to this hidden gem.
Highlights are many, starting with the delightful living/dining room space with wood-burning fireplace and door that leads you out to the rear deck and backyard patio. There also is a delightful kitchen area with bay window, built-in wine storage and ready to accommodate the serious chefs among us.
Topping the home is the master-retreat level, which offers you access to the deck area – truly a standout space.
One level below is the other bedding level, with two bedrooms (one with smart built-ins, making it perfect for a home office or den).
The lower level is versatile, ready to accommodate any needs you might have, and there is a half-bath on that level, as well, plus access to your assigned garage parking.
We may be living in slightly uncharted territory, but a solid location and an exceptional design are things that never go out of fashion.
