Our travels to explore the best in local real estate this week take us to Great Falls, but you might still want to grab your passport, as the estate-style home evokes all the qualities of French country living.
Surrounded by verdant plantings and gardens that set the tone of understated elegance that will follow us throughout our tour, the home – set on 1.84 acres and offering up more than 8,000 square feet of interior space – is inspirational and aspiration in its elegance.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,425,000 by Heather Berg and Bill Patton of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Highlights are many, so we will pick out a few of our favorites:
• The light-filled foyer is the perfect starting point, with the sweeping formal staircase providing a picture-perfect introduction.
• The Provencal-style, eat-in gourmet kitchen features top-quality appliances and a dynamic, delightful layout that provides enough prep space for several chefs while simultaneously entertaining a gathering.
• The family room offers stunning architectural detailing and a glorious stacked-stone gas fireplace.
• The sunroom offers walls of windows to let the sun shine in.
• Upstairs, the grand master retreat is a showstopper, with amenities galore (including incredible artisan closets), while two of the additional bedrooms on this level offer a unique layout with a sitting room in between.
• The loft area is ideal for a library or artist’s retreat.
• The lower level features a bevy of fun spaces, including a gym (with premium flooring) and wine cellar and tasting room. There’s even a putting area here!
• Outside, there is a marvelous deck and more of those showstopper gardens that truly work to make this house a home.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
