Arlington’s Bellevue Forest community is one of those always-in-fashion neighborhoods, noted for its bucolic surroundings coupled with its close proximity to D.C. and all of Arlington’s urban corridor.
And this week’s quest for the best in local real estate brings you a completely renovated, open-concept home that exemplifies the modern-farmhouse style, with 4,800 square feet of interior space and a host of amenities, along with a fenced-in rear yard with a patio and access to a variety of local parks and nature center.
And the versatile lower level offers the possibility of an in-law or au pair suite (complete with its own garage).
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,739,000 by Geva Lester of Keller Williams Realty.
Warmhearted appeal is affirmed with features ranging from a stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves to elegant columns. The main-level design accentuates traffic flow, making the home a perfect backdrop for entertaining in style.
Highlights are many, but we’ll single out a few that represent the best of the best:
• The kitchen is a delight, featuring brick accents to go with Calacatta Ultra quartz countertops.
• The generous master retreat is the highlight of the upper level, featuring a sumptuous bath and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are found on the upper level, along with the separate facilities on the lower level.
• European, wide-plank brushed-oak hardwood flooring sets a tone of upscale ambiance. So, too, does the designer, hand-crafted lighting throughout.
Add it up, and this one’s a keeper. Well worthy of consideration.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
